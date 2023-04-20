THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 Set for August 11 - News

THQ Nordic announced it will host the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 on August 11 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. HandyGAmes will host a pre-show that will take a look at its lineup.

You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.

View the announcement trailer of the showcase below:

