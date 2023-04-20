Revita Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer BenStar announced the twin-stick roguelite platformer Revita is now available digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $16.99 / £16.99 / €16.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in March 2021, followed by the full release on the Nintendo Switch and PC in April 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Defeat, Heal, Sacrifice!

Exchange health for power in fast paced glass cannon gameplay. Find the right balance of attack and defense as you try, die, repeat and progress up the tower.

Unique Runs

Battle through an almost infinite variety of combat encounters in procedurally generated rooms.

Unique Powers

Twin stick shooting, dashing and wall sliding are just the beginning—find power-ups and items on each run and upgrade your arsenal

Tweak Your Game

An extensive set of options lets you tweak Revita to your playstyle—slow down time, set an outline color for enemies to make them easier to track or choose the level of aim assist that feels right for you.

Discover a Mysterious World

Explore an underground subway line infested with monsters and filled with colorful characters who will help you on your journey. Travelling from station to station where elevators take you towards the heights of an ever changing clocktower.

Reclaim Your Lost Memory

A nameless child with no memories awakens in the metro with only a vague sense of purpose and desire to reach the distant clocktower, hoping to find answers at the top. On the way they will discover a melancholic world filled with masked characters, monsters and perhaps the answers that the child seeks.

