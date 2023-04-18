Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for Tomorrow, April 19 - News

Nintendo announced it will host an Indie World Showcase tomorrow, April 19 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.

The showcase will features around 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for the Nintendo Switch.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld



Watch it live here: https://t.co/7iwTT7h8jx pic.twitter.com/rokw2BFXnl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 18, 2023

