Media Molecule Co-Founder Mark Healey Has Left the Studio

Media Molecule studio director Siobhan Reddy via Twitter announced the co-founder and creative director at the studio Mark Healey has left the company.

"Today Mark Healey announced that he has left Media Molecule," said Reddy. "Mark co-founded Media Molecule and has been a creative driving force for the studio throughout the years. We have many great memories making games with Mark—his passion for sharing creativity, his encouragement to always choose the original path, and his love of a jam have strongly influenced Media Molecule in many brilliant ways.

"So what does this mean for Mm? Whilst the recent changing shape of the team is undeniably a moment, our team of Molecules are ready to take up the baton. In Dreams, we will be releasing the server migration, the wonderful Tren, and will continue curation and community support. We have a new project in the works, which is exciting but too early for us to talk about. We look forward to updating you in the future.

"Mark, we are going to miss you! We wish you the very best on your next adventure. Thank you for everything—we promise to always stay a bit weird."

Healey in his own series of tweets stated, "So, after SEVENTEEN incredible years of co-birthing and building Media Molecule - I have decided it is time for me to fly the nest - set sail and chart a new course - today is my last day at MM.

"From LittleBigPlanet to Dreams and beyond - proud to have played my part and lucky to have jammed with some truly brilliant people - and such a wonderfully talented Community which I will continue to be a fan of.

"But a strong cosmic breeze is pulling me and my pirate heart is awakened, I'm not getting any younger so am going to indulge myself in the winds of my various curiosities for a while and see where they take me.

"So here's to new beginnings, following one’s heart and exploring the unknown - Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum - I'm off on a Pirate adventure! One that involves making games that is."

