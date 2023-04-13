Check Out the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play - News

posted 47 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix today held a Final Fantasy XVI State of Play that featured over 20 minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming RPG.

View the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play below:

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

