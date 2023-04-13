Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed to February 2, 2024 - News

/ 359 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed from May 26 to February 2, 2024. It will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now launch on February 2, 2024," reads a tweet from the developer.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in metropolis next year."

pic.twitter.com/iycWye9X42 — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) April 13, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles