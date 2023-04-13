Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed to February 2, 2024 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 359 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed from May 26 to February 2, 2024. It will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now launch on February 2, 2024," reads a tweet from the developer.
"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in metropolis next year."
April 13, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is the 2nd delay, this game was originally announced for a 2022 release. Unless you are removing the GaaS stuff it seems pretty pointless to delay from May 2023 all the way to February 2024. This game will likely flop unless the GaaS elements are removed, will be like Avengers all over again.
Its likely far too late in development to change the GaaS elements as it probably in the post-production bug fixing stage. It make such wholesale changes they’d essentially need to can the current game and start over, which they clearly aren’t going to do. If they do try to scrap the GaaS elements you probably end up with a dysfunctional system like with Gotham Knights.
Basically, either way the game looks like it’ll be in trouble, regardless of any delay.
Yeah, I agree, it's probably too late at this point. But I'd rather have a disjointed mess like Gotham Knights than a GaaS game where most of the costume variants and such are battlepass rewards.
Game was announced in August 2020... it's crazy it will take 3 and half years to actually release...
So the other delay wasn’t about GaaS, but is this one? And if not, can we delay it again to remove it?