Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten Launches This Fall for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher NIS America announced Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in North America, Europe, and Oceania this Fall.

The game first released in Japan for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and worldwide for PC via Steam in November 2022.

One day, you will be sung of in legends.

The newest installment of the Utawarerumono series, Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten follows young fighter Oshtor, who lives a quiet life with his mother and younger sister. However, his once familiar world is shattered when he meets a mysterious young girl named Shunya claiming his deceased father is still alive. Shunya’s actions continue to create more questions: Who is she? Where did she come from? Join Oshtor on his journey to discover the truth of his father and uncover the mysteries surrounding this enigmatic young lady.

Noteworthy Narrative

The deep, engaging story brings the world to life through a detailed and thoughtful narrative.

Alluring Animation

A combination of 2D anime-style illustrations and detailed 3D models will draw you deeper into the story.

Classic RPG Charm

Enjoy classic turn-based RPG gameplay and systems with modern quality of life features.

Utawarerumono Legacy

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono series with this thrilling new installment!

