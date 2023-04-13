Amnesia: The Bunker Delayed to May 23 - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Frictional Games announced Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed by one week from May 16 to may 23. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We’re pushing the release of Amnesia: The Bunker back by one week, and it will now be coming out on May 23 instead," reads a tweet from Frictional Games.

"This will give us a little more time to polish the game and make sure everything is perfect before launch.

"We appreciate your patience and hope you are looking forward to playing Amnesia: The Bunker. It will be worth the wait!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles