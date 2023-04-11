Nintendo Live 2023 Event to Take Place in Seattle in September - News

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Live event is coming to the US later this year. Nintendo Live 2023 will take place in Seattle, Washington in September.

"Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. "With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories."

Nintendo Live 2023 will feature "fun gameplay, live stage performances, exciting gaming tournaments, memorable photo ops, and more."

More details on Nintendo Live 2023 will be revealed closer to the event.

