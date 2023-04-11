Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Arrives May 23 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Auroch Digital announced the retro-inspired first-person shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 23 for $21.99.

Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic first-person shooter gameplay and the stylish visuals of your favorite 90s retro shooters.

Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos.

In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!

Dive into a visceral combat experience, complete with viciously satisfying gunplay, high mobility and buckets of blood to reward your skills

Dominate the battlefield with the awesome firepower and heavy metal of a Space Marine’s devastating arsenal

Experience the ultimate homage to retro shooters, blending stylish visuals with fluid, modern first-person shooter gameplay

