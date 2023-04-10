Inscryption Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Daniel Mullins Games announced the card-based deckbuilding roguelike, Inscryption, is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $19.99.

The game first released for PC in October 2021, followed by the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2022, and the Nintendo Switch in December 2022.

From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games.

Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards…

In Inscryption you will…

Acquire a deck of woodland creature cards by draft, surgery, and self mutilation.

Unlock the secrets lurking behind the walls of Leshy's cabin.

Embark on an unexpected and deeply disturbing odyssey.

