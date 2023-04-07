Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Launches This Summer for All Major Platforms - News

Natsume announced Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch this Summer.

"We are very excited to show players more of the expansive world of Anthos, starting with Providence Village!" said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa. "We’re sure our fans are looking forward to exploring every inch of it as we continue to reveal the people, animals and crops in this new world!"

Players will be able to find and care for a variety of animals, including traditional farm animals like cows, chickens, sheep, and horses, but will also be able to befriend pets like parakeets, owls, and rabbits, as well as wolves and Bengal tigers! Players can also ride their horse (or other mounts) to travel around Anthos!

It’s essential to grow variety of crops like corn, giant squash, and pineapples, as well as beautiful flowers including hibiscus and tulips to run a successful farm! Players will need to collect seeds from around the world with the help of the Harvest Wisps to grow both regular and rare crops.

Meet a variety of interesting characters, like Westley, who helps lead Providence Village alongside his adventurous younger sister, Vivi! Many of the people who were caught outside of their own villages during the eruption ended up seeking refuge in Providence Village, so it’s become something of a multicultural hub since then.

The land players will explore is known as Anthos, and is home to the Harvest Sprites, spirits that protect people and nature, as well as the goddess of nature known as the Harvest Goddess. However, about 10 years ago, an unprecedented eruption in Anthos’s volcanic region forced the Harvest Goddess and her Harvest Sprites to use all their powers to protect the people. The people were saved, but the eruption left the villages cut off from each other…

Believing that the separated villages and people would one day be reconnected, the Harvest Goddess sent a bottle into the ocean with a letter and a magic key, then fell into a deep sleep.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

