Live-Action Street Fighter Film in Development at Legendary Entertainment

posted 1 hour ago

A new live-action Street Fighter film is in development at Legendary Entertainment, according to a report from IGN.

Legendary Entertainment now owns the rights for live-action film and television adaptations of Street Fighter. Legendary Entertainment will be working with Capcom on all projects related to Street Fighter.

There were no details revealed on the upcoming Street Fighter film. Legendary Entertainment did work on the Detective Pikachu movie.

There was a Street Fighter film released in 1994 distributed by Universal Pictures in the US and Columbia Pictures internationally. It starred Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia.

