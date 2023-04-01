God of War's Kratos Actor Tells Gamers to be 'Easier on Each Other' - News

Christopher Judge, the Kratos actor in God of War (2018) and God of War: Ragnarök, in a speech after accepting the award for Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 told gaming fans no matter what platform they love to be easier on each other.

"Thank you to the fans," said Judge via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle. "Be easier on each other. You all have more in common than what separates you. No matter what platform you love, no matter what game you love, you’re still part of the gaming community, and give each other a break."

God of War: Ragnarök was nominated or 14 awards at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, which a record for BAFTA. It ended up winning six of the awards it was nominated for.

God of War: Ragnarök is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

