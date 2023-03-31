Dragon Quest Chief Producer Ryutaro Ichimura Leaves Square Enix - News

/ 359 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Dragon Quest series Chief Producer, Ryutaro Ichimura, announced he has left Square Enix.

"I’ve started to count how many more games I’ll be able to make in my lifetime," said Ichimura via a translation by Gematsu.

Ichimura turns 47 this year added that it takes three to four years to make a new game and "we have to carefully consider each title we make.."

He continued, "Once I can reset and reflect, I’d like to leave this blessed environment, and explore what can be made if I dare to push myself into a higher-risk environment."

