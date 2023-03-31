By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Dragon Quest Chief Producer Ryutaro Ichimura Leaves Square Enix

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 359 Views

The Dragon Quest series Chief Producer, Ryutaro Ichimura, announced he has left Square Enix.

"I’ve started to count how many more games I’ll be able to make in my lifetime," said Ichimura via a translation by Gematsu

Ichimura turns 47 this year added that it takes three to four years to make a new game and "we have to carefully consider each title we make.."

He continued, "Once I can reset and reflect, I’d like to leave this blessed environment, and explore what can be made if I dare to push myself into a higher-risk environment."

1 Comments
siebensus4 (1 hour ago)

The long-year composer died and the chief producer leaves the company. The setting of DQ XII already looked a bit strange. Maybe DQ XI will be the best entry in the series for all-time.

