Dragon Quest Chief Producer Ryutaro Ichimura Leaves Square Enix - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 359 Views
The Dragon Quest series Chief Producer, Ryutaro Ichimura, announced he has left Square Enix.
"I’ve started to count how many more games I’ll be able to make in my lifetime," said Ichimura via a translation by Gematsu.
Ichimura turns 47 this year added that it takes three to four years to make a new game and "we have to carefully consider each title we make.."
He continued, "Once I can reset and reflect, I’d like to leave this blessed environment, and explore what can be made if I dare to push myself into a higher-risk environment."
突然の報告になりますが、3/31をもちまして、スクウェア・エニックスを退職致しました。— 市村 龍太郎 (@RyutaroIchimura) March 31, 2023
色々な思いもあって長くなるので、添付のメモをご覧いただければと思います。
一緒に仕事してくれた たくさんのスタッフのみんな、そしてユーザーのみなさま、本当にありがとうございました！#スクエニ #卒業 pic.twitter.com/OQEthv83UC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The long-year composer died and the chief producer leaves the company. The setting of DQ XII already looked a bit strange. Maybe DQ XI will be the best entry in the series for all-time.