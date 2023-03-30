Metroidvania Rusted Moss Launches April 12 - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Playism announced the Metroidvania game Rusted Moss will launch for PC via Steam on April 12.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This Metroidvania utilizes your grapple and weapons with a full 360-degree aiming system. The freedom created by these controls creates a smooth experience for users to feel in complete control of their character. Find creative solutions to flexible traversal challenges, and blast away witches and machinery with precise aiming.

Now for the Hook

The grappling hook is hard to learn yet rewarding to master. This unique physics-based elastic grappling hook uses your kinetic momentum to propel your character forward. Similar to rock climbing, there’s no set path through this melancholic abandoned wasteland. Latch onto any moss covered structure and swing your way through this rugged terrain.

Guns, Guns, Guns!

No more aiming in just eight directions. As a twin-stick shooter, Rusted Moss emphasizes tight and precise gunplay. Quickly switch between your arsenal of weapons to best suit your playstyle and situation. Get up close and personal with a shotgun before grappling away and pulling out a sniper for the killing blow!

Boss Fights

Push your gunplay and grappling hook skills to their limits! From powerful witches to machine monstrosities, each boss fight throws its own unique challenge at you. Dodge swords, avoid energy fields, and blast away at conjured spiders.

Story

Journey across desolate landscapes drenched in melancholy; witness the remnants of humanity and their rusting iron inventions… Humanity is on the brink of collapse and will soon be invaded by faeries. In a desperate bid to survive, humans have empowered their own witches with stolen fae magic.

But all is not lost, as the humans were deceived – for one of their own is not what she seems. The fae have stolen a human baby, and replaced it with something else…

Raised by unsuspecting human parents, Fern is a changeling whose true loyalties have emerged. Alongside a mysterious shadow named Puck, she sets off on a journey to return fae to the world and end the Age of Men.

Whose side will you choose—human or fae?

Key Features:

Master the grapple.

Over 20 unique abilities to find!

Customizable strategy and gameplay.

Over six challenging bosses to defeat.

Eight distinct weapons to find.

Multiple endings.

Encounter humans and fae folk trying to find their way through the world. Speak to them and learn their stories.

Uncover lost shrines and abandoned computer stations to learn about old secrets and forgotten tales.

Beautifully melancholic pixel art. A retro vibe with a modern aesthetic, the world of Rusted Moss comes alive with moody pixels and stylish animation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles