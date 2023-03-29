Atlas Fallen Delayed to August 10 - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 Interactive announced the fantasy action RPG, Atlas Fallen, has been delayed from May 16 to August 10. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Thank you for the tremendous support we received so far on Atlas Fallen!" reads a tweet from the publisher and developer. "From your enthusiastic comments on our video teasers online and in person at PAX East to the positive previews from critics, we’re grateful and honored to have you excited to play our game.

"Our goal has always been to create a memorable action RPG experience in a unique setting, with exciting gameplay and the option for fully playable seamless co-op with a friend. We’d love to give the game some extra time which will allow us to deliver the best possible version of Atlas Fallen.

"To achieve this, we have made the difficult decision to delay the worldwide launch of Atlas Fallen to August 10, 2023. We apologize for this disappointing news.

"We’ll come back in early summer to share updates on the game, including new gameplay footage and your first look at drop-in co-op gameplay. We can’t wait to bring you a fantastic experience in the deserted lands of Atlas this summer!

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we head to the finish line."

Hey people, we have some important news! pic.twitter.com/W2YKNk3xfU — Deck13 | Atlas Fallen - coming August 10th! 💥 (@Deck13_de) March 29, 2023

