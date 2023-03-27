Microsoft Ends $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Offer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 738 Views
Microsoft has ended its $1 trial offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
The $1 trial offer allowed people to sign up to Xbox Game Pass for a month, before the full price kicked in, which is $14.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and $9.99 for PC Game Pas or Xbox Game Pass.
"We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future," said the head of global communications at Xbox Kari Perez in a statement to The Verge.
Microsoft has recently begun rolling out the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, which enables up to five friends and family members living in the same country to share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits.
The higher tier plan is available in Ireland, Colombia, and Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Probably a good idea. This system was being used and abused for years lol. From myself included.
Just in time to stop those that want to play through Starfield for a $1. Wonder what the new promotions will look like.
Yea I was using these $1 trials all the time. I can still find $1.89 1 month passes every now and then at least.
Let's see what will be the number os subs without the deal.
I think we won't hear about Game Pass numbers for a while
You honestly think millions of people are creating new accounts each and every month to sub for just $1 that would actually make much of an impact? Come on man lol. If that were actually the case, Xbox wouldn't be breaking their own revenue records every year. They definitely aren't making money on console sales.
There's a reason why it was called a "trial" offer.