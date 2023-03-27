Microsoft Ends $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Offer - News

Microsoft has ended its $1 trial offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The $1 trial offer allowed people to sign up to Xbox Game Pass for a month, before the full price kicked in, which is $14.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and $9.99 for PC Game Pas or Xbox Game Pass.

"We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future," said the head of global communications at Xbox Kari Perez in a statement to The Verge.

Microsoft has recently begun rolling out the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, which enables up to five friends and family members living in the same country to share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits.

The higher tier plan is available in Ireland, Colombia, and Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.

