The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has Gameplay That Changes the Game World

posted 13 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma during the Famitsu Game Awards teased the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, will feature gameplay that will bring changes to the game world.

"In the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, furthermore, the players free imagination will be filled with new gameplay that will bring about changes to the game world," said Aonuma via a rough translation in a series of tweets by Genki_JPN that have since been deleted, but were reported by Nintendo Life.

Aonuma hopes everyone would feel "pleasantly surprised" by this and enjoy exploring Hyrule in what he calls an "unknown" state.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

