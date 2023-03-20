Actor Lance Reddick Has Died at 60, Played Commander Zavala in Destiny and Sylens in Horizon - News

Actor Lance Reddick, known for multiple roles in movies, TV shows and video games, has passed away at the age of 60 from natural causes.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," reads a statement from Reddick's representatives sent to IGN. "Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix’s Resident Evil, and the John Wick films. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

"Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

Reddick played Cedric Daniels in The Wire from 2002 to 2008, Charon in the John Wick films, as well as a number of roles in video games including Commander Zavala in the Destiny video game franchise, Sylens in Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West, Martin Hatch in Quantum Break.

Bungie and Guerrilla Games have released statements mourning Reddick's passing and the Destiny community have been paying their respects to Reddick by kneeling by Commander Zavala in-game.

The #Destiny2 community paying respects to the late Lance Reddick's Commander Zavala in-game. 😭 pic.twitter.com/M5Q9m153L2 — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) March 17, 2023

