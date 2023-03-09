Rune Factory 3 Special Arrives September 5 for Switch and PC - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Rune Factory 3 Special will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on September 5.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rune Factory 3 Special returns after more than a decade following its original release on Nintendo DS! The remastered version of the popular entry in the Rune Factory series is being developed with remastered HD graphics and redesigned 3D character models that improve upon the original designs while retaining their unique appeal. These improved visuals are bolstered by new features including Newlywed Mode, standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game’s 11 eligible bachelorettes and a “Hell” difficulty level to challenge even veteran players!

Restore the Balance Between Two Worlds

Step into the shoes of Micah, a young man with amnesia and the mysterious ability to transform into a wooly, as he searches for a way for humans and monsters to coexist.

Time-tested RPG Action and Adventure Await

Master magic, swords, spears, hammers, and more to take on powerful monsters. Recruit townsfolk and monsters alike to explore treacherous dungeons.

Sow the Seeds of Your New Life

Take a break from adventuring with activities like farming, fishing, and more. Discover the many varieties of Magic Seeds, which grow into strange crops that aid in Micah’s adventure in exciting ways!

Find That Special Someone

Meet 11 lovely bachelorettes, the most in series history! Learn more about them through daily interactions, fall in love, then pop the question and get married. Before Micah knows it, he’ll have a wonderful family to join in on his adventures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles