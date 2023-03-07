The Library of Babel Launches April 7 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Neon Doctrine and developer Tanuki Game Studio announced The Library of Babel will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on April 7.

Inspired by Jorge Luis Borjes’ short story of the same name, The Library of Babel welcomes you to a world 20,000 years after the extinction of humanity. The world is now run by advanced robots, who know very little about their mythical creators. All is well and orderly in a society run by robots, until the discovery of a library that contains everything that has, is, and will ever be written— the perfect harbinger of chaos.

You play as Ludovik, a Seeker, sent to investigate a murder case in Babylon. When a state of emergency is suddenly declared, Ludovik finds himself in increasingly dangerous territory as he follows the murderer’s trail and unravels the mystery behind the Library’s sudden lockdown.

Featuring a world full of vast jungles, abandoned temples, and plentiful cybernetic inhabitants to interact with, The Library of Babel promises both a thrilling adventure full of danger and intrigue, and a thoughtful, atmospheric tale of how we consider infinity.

Key Features:

An overgrown yet futuristic world with beautifully hand-drawn 2D environments.

Deadly obstacles and even deadlier enemies to avoid, as Ludovik prefers agility and stealth over violence.

Dialogue and Inventory management systems reminiscent of the graphic adventure games of the 90s.

