EA Sports PGA Tour Delayed to April 7

Publisher Electronic Arts announced it has delayed the release of EA Sports PGA Tour from March 24 to April 7. It will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for $69.99.

"EA Sports PGA Tour will now launch the week of the Masters Tournament, with an early access release on Tuesday, April 4 and worldwide launch on Friday, April 7." announced Electronic Arts. "Creating an authentic golf experience has been our goal, and this small shift in release date allows us to add a few final touches to the game that we are very excited to deliver to all of you, including updates to some favorite courses to reflect 2023 designs.

"In the last couple months we’ve shown all the great content we’ve packed into EA Sports PGA Tour – the exclusive home of all men’s four majors – and we have a few more details to share in the weeks ahead. If you haven’t already, check out the deep dive videos on gameplay, including the all-new Pure Strike shot system, and the 30 bucket-list courses that will be available to play at launch."

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The exclusive home of the Majors, EA Sports PGA Tour features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay powered by ShotLink, and unrivaled access to the world’s most exclusive golf courses. Home of the Majors EA Sports PGA Tour is the exclusive home of the Majors, including the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. Pure Strike Powered by ShotLink Powered by official PGA TOUR ShotLink and TrackMan data, Pure Strike provides unique golf swings with a fluid feel, and realistic outcomes on every golf shot. Pure Strike combines golfer-specific tendencies with unique Course Dynamics and revolutionized Ball Behavior for the premier golf gameplay experience.

Your Career, Your Way As your golf game improves, so does your path to becoming a Major champion. Create and customize a golfer, develop your skill set with new Shot Types, gain deeper course knowledge as you play, and learn to attack every hole like a pro. The World’s Most Exclusive Courses The tee is yours at 30 courses, including some of the world’s most exclusive, designed in stunning quality with Frostbite so you can enjoy more of golf’s finer details than ever before.

