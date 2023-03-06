Across the Valley Launches April 6 for PS VR2 and SteamVR - News

Developer FusionPlay announced Across the Valley will launch for PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on April 6.

"Our devoted team is proud to bring a fan-favorite genre to the most powerful virtual reality hardware," said FusionPlay CEO Konrad Kuntze. "The soil is a canvas and the farmers are the artists! Using their hands, they will raise adorable animals, nurture copious crops, and manage the farm of their dreams."

Realize the dream of living off the land in a charming virtual reality homestead. Prepare to get those hands dirty watering fields, milking cows, raising adorable baby animals, and even taking the pigs out for a truffle-hunting adventure!

Marry seeds to soil and tend to them with the utmost love and care to yield a bountiful harvest at the end of the season. Sell crops at the market and reinvest profits into expanding the property or improving workflow. Establish an egg empire, develop a piggie province, or dabble in a little of everything before the sun sets on the horizon after a hard day’s work!

Developed exclusively for virtual reality, Across the Valley utilizes the high-end specs of new hardware to achieve state-of-the-art levels of immersion. Even the coldest of hearts will melt in the sun-kissed fields brought to life with gorgeous hand-drawn graphics, glittering with the atmospheric tunes of a soundtrack from award-winning game composers Dynamedion (HITMAN, Injustice 2, Mortal Kombat 11).

