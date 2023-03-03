Platformer LUNARK Launches March 30 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 131 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Publisher WayForward and developer Canari Games announced the platformer, LUNARK, will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Mac on March 30 for $19.99.

View featurette from the developers below:

Read details on the game below:

Set on a distant planet ruled by a totalitarian regime, LUNARK is a modern take on the 2D cinematic platformer genre of the '90s. As Leo, a courier with unique abilities and a mysterious past, you'll run, jump, hang, climb, roll, and shoot through gorgeously animated pixel-art environments ranging from a dystopian megalopolis to eerie caves to an alien forest. You must overcome traps, solve puzzles, earn upgrades, and battle enemy droids, and when you're not fighting for survival, you'll meet a cast of colorful characters who will put Leo's allegiances to the test. Uncover the dark origin of humanity's new home and the truth about yourself in this epic sci-fi adventure!



Key Features:

Experience a modern 2D cinematic platformer with precision gameplay, stunning animation, and rotoscoped cutscenes!



Immerse yourself in a compelling sci-fi story of survival, revolution, and mystery



Intuitive but versatile controls: Run, jump, hang, climb, roll, and shoot your way to freedom!



Explore glorious pixel-art environments, including mysterious alien ruins, a flying penitentiary, a high-tech megalopolis, and an alien forest



Solve puzzles, overcome traps, and interact with a variety of characters



Discover hidden upgrades to expand your health and weapon capabilities



Yes, you can pet the dog (and cat)!

Lots of contextual cinematic cutscenes using the rotoscoping technique.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles