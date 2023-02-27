Omen of Sorrow Headed to PS5, Switch, and Steam on March 23 - News

Publisher eastasiasoft and developer AOne Games announced Omen of Sorrow will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 23 for $19.99 / €19.99.

On the same day the Xbox One version will get a free update with the new Story Mode content that is available in the new versions. It will also add cross-play support.

Omen of Sorrow is already available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

Omen of Sorrow is a traditional four-button fighting game featuring monsters of classic horror and literature, powered by Unreal Engine 4 and presented in 2.5D cinematic style. The previously downloadable fan-favorite bloody countess Erzsebet joins the main roster, alongside a massive blood dragon at her command. This new version also adds a revised story mode and enables cross-platform online play between Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

