Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gameplay Showcases 4-Player Co-op - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios during today's PlayStation State of Play revealed new gameplay footage for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The gameplay footage featured four-player co-op with Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. They are seen working together and using their unique traversal abilities, gunplay, melee, tactics, and teamwork to face off against Brainiac's corrupted soldiers and The Flash.

View the gameplay footage below:

View a behind-the-scenes video on the game below:

Read new details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

A gameplay experience for everyone

In the section of gameplay we showed, the Suicide Squad face off against waves of Brainiac’s corrupted soldiers to take down a huge artillery gun that has been phased into Earth from… somewhere. With their unique traversal abilities, gunplay, melee, tactics, and teamwork, they must use the chaos to their advantage and succeed in their own style.

The result? A fluid combat and traversal system unique to each villain’s violent tastes. Whether you want to jump to the top of a building in a single leap as King Shark or speed force to your trusty boomerang as Captain Boomerang, each playable character delivers unique skills and abilities tailored to them.

Get a deeper look at the game

If you want an even closer look into the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, then come and meet the team in our behind the scenes featurette that takes us, and the Squad, out of Arkham Asylum, and into DC’s “City of Tomorrow”, Metropolis.

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we want to create a game where the city itself becomes part of the combat. In order to do this, we knew we had to make our biggest map yet — Metropolis is more than twice the size of Batman: Arkham Knight’s Gotham, but it’s not just about size: we’ve put the detail and personality in our world that we think makes it feel alive, and that players expect from us.

Each member of our Suicide Squad has a unique method of traversing around and exploring this city, and with 1-to-4-player gameplay options and skill trees for each character, you’re able to play how you want, when you want.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on May 26, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

