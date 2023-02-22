Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode to be Free DLC for PS VR2 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Capcom via Twitter announced the virtual reality mode for remake of Resident Evil 4 has stated development and it will be available as free DLC for PlayStation VR2.

"VR mode of Resident Evil 4 has started development! Stay tuned for more details!" reads a tweet from the official Resident Evil Twitter account.

"VR mode of Resident Evil 4 will be distributed as free DLC for PlayStation5 / PlayStationVR2."

Resident Evil 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023.

