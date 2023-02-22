Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode to be Free DLC for PS VR2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 576 Views
Capcom via Twitter announced the virtual reality mode for remake of Resident Evil 4 has stated development and it will be available as free DLC for PlayStation VR2.
"VR mode of Resident Evil 4 has started development! Stay tuned for more details!" reads a tweet from the official Resident Evil Twitter account.
"VR mode of Resident Evil 4 will be distributed as free DLC for PlayStation5 / PlayStationVR2."
Resident Evil 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023.
『バイオハザード RE:4』のVRモードはPlayStation5/PlayStationVR2向けの無料DLCとして配信される予定です。 https://t.co/Qqci7d49Ao— バイオハザード(カプコン)公式 (@BIO_OFFICIAL) February 22, 2023
