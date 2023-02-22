EVO 2023 Lineup Revealed - News

The Evolution Championship Series has revealed the lineup of games for EVO 2023, which is set to take place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 4 to 6.

The Top 8 finals has been changed to Top 6 and each main game will have a $25,000 prize pool. Cygames will have a pre-release tournament for Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising at EVO 2023.

Here is the lineup of games:

Dragon Ball FighterZ (fourth appearance at EVO)

(fourth appearance at EVO) Guilty Gear: Strive (second appearance at EVO)

(second appearance at EVO) The King of Fighters XV (second appearance at EVO)

(second appearance at EVO) Melty Blood: Type Lumina (second appearance at EVO)

(second appearance at EVO) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (third appearance at EVO)

(third appearance at EVO) Street Fighter 6 (first appearance at EVO)

(first appearance at EVO) Tekken 7 (seventh appearance at EVO)

(seventh appearance at EVO) Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (seventh appearance at EVO)

Registration for EVO 2022 is available at evo.gg.

