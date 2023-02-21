Pokemon Presents Set February 27, Features 20 Minutes of Pokemon News - News

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents on YouTube on Monday, February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST.

The Pokémon Presents will feature "about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of Pokemon Day 2023!"

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉



📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023

