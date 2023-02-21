Tiny Troopers: Global Ops Arrives March 9 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Epiphany Games announced Tiny Troopers: Global Ops will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 9.

In explosive bite-sized action, Tiny Troopers: Global Ops hosts an epic campaign with over 40 missions set in all corners of the globe. Battle the toughest enemies with a lethal arsenal of weapons including machine guns, flamethrowers and rocket launchers, or mount-up in vehicular combat. You can take on the challenge alone, or team up in couch or online co-op with friends on any available format to take on the Tiny Troopers: Global Ops world leaderboards.

Key Features:

Lead your Tiny Troopers to victory in over 40 explosive missions!

Defeat hordes of heavily armed enemies from all corners of the world.

Join forces with up to four-player couch or cross-play cooperation action!

Complete wide-ranging military objectives and upgrade your troopers’ abilities and appearance.

Unleash a devastating arsenal of quick-fire weaponry.

Ride in a helicopter to take out anti-aircraft guns or jump on a Humvee and man a heavy machine gun.

Experience non-stop arcade action that is easy to pick up and play.

Dynamic twin-stick shooter movement and firing mechanics.

