Miyamoto: 'We're Always Working on Mario,' Will Share Information When Time is Right

Nintendo designer, producer, and director Shigeru Miyamoto in an interview with IGN was asked why a new Mario game hasn't appeared to coincide with the opening of Super Nintendo World themed-land at Universal Studios Hollywood or the upcoming movie.

He revealed the team is always working on a new Mario game, however, they won't show any information until the time is right.

"We're always working on Mario, so when we get to a time where we can share information, we'll certainly do so," said Miyamoto.

The last new entry in the Mario series was 2021's Bowser's Fury expansion included in Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario 3D World. The last brand-new mainline 3D Mario game was 2017's Super Mario Odyssey.

Miyamoto turned 70 on November 16, 2022. He joined Nintendo in 1977 and helped create the art for the arcade game Sheriff in 1979. He was tasked to design another arcade game for 1981, which turned into Donkey Kong.

He was responsible for the early success of Nintendo in the video game console market with the NES / Famicom games Super Mario Bros. in 1985 and The Legend of Zelda in 1986. He was the director, producer, and designer on these games.

Miyamoto has worked on dozens of games for Nintendo over the decades. Other titles include Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Galaxy, and many more.

