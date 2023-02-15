Resident Evil Village Gets PlayStation VR2 Trailer - News

posted 2 hours ago

Capcom has released a gameplay trailer for Resident Evil Village showcasing the virtual reality mode that will be available on PlayStation VR2.

Alongside the trailer was the announcement of a demo that will release the same as PlayStation VR2 on February 22.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Resident Evil Village originally released PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2022, followed by the Nintendo Switch in October 2022.

