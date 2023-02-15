PlayStation VR2 Headset and Sense Controller Teardown Videos Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released two teardown videos for the headset and Sense Controller for the PlayStation VR2, which is set to launch on February 22.

View the headset teardown video below:

View the Sense Controller teardown videos below:

Read details on the teardown videos below:

PlayStation VR2 Headset Teardown

In the PlayStation VR2 headset video above, Takamasa Araki from the Mechanical Design team explains how he and his team achieved the well-balanced and symmetrical internal structure, enhanced cooling system for comfortable gameplay, optics for amazing graphic fidelity, and the ergonomic headband designed to maximize comfort. He also highlights how the headset is developed to be light and compact while maintaining its high-functioning, sturdy structure.

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller

The second video focuses on the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Takeshi Igarashi from the Peripheral Design team dives into the controller’s tracking technology that amplifies the feeling of immersion, with finger-touch detection that enables players to make more natural hand gestures during gameplay, as well as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that build upon the innovation of the DualSense wireless controller.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

