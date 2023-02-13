C-Smash VRS Announced for PS VR2 - News

Publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood in partnership with Sega have announced C-Smash VRS for the PlayStation VR2. It will launch later this year, while a demo will release on March 23.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience SEGA’s beloved arcade and console classic reimagined for virtual reality and online gameplay.

What Virtual Reality Was Born to Be

Imagine playing the ultimate sport while feeling both stimulated and relaxed, your mind and body at one with the best music and stunning visuals. A truly transportive experience.

Single-Player, Versus, and Co-Op

Go on a transformative Journey to the edge of space and time—alone or with a friend—or play a variety of competitive modes against players worldwide. Experience the ultimate workout with the Infinity mode.

Music You Want to Live In

Original tracks from DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite) and Danalogue (The Comet is Coming, Soccer 96). Your avatar’s body and dynamic environments pulse to the beat—pure synaesthesia.

A New Breed in Future Sports

C-Smash VRS fuses the best of racket sports—squash, tennis, racket, paddle ball, and beyond—as well as other sporting disciplines into a stellar physical experience.

Design Made Physical

Built from the ground up by virtual reality pioneers Wolf & Wood and an international dream team of artists, designers, and musicians, all committed to changing how a game can make you move, see, hear, and feel.

Intuitive Controls

Learn the basics in minutes before going on to master mind- and time-bending Trick Shots and special techniques.

Full Body Immersion

Transport your whole body to another universe. A total mind and body experience.

Fitness Without the Stress

Get fit to the beat while having fun as you build up a sweat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

