Sonic Origins Plus Rated in Korea - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sonic Origins Plus has been rated in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

This game has yet to be announced, however, Sega did release a Plus version of Sonic Mania less than a year after the release of the game. It included new content, which was also available as DLC for those that owned the base Sonic Mania game.

Sonic Origins released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in June 2022.

