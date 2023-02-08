Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Launches April 21 for Switch - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct has announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 21.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Calling all strategy fans – join Andy, Max, Sami and more in two full story campaigns, each one filled with colorful turn-based tactical action. Flex your strategic muscles across a multitude of modes. Design your own maps and share them with friends! You can also challenge friends to head-to-head battles online, or up to four players locally.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles