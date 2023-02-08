Sega Announces Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Switch - News

Sega has announced rhythm action game, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this Summer for $39.99.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central marks the return of the rhythm action series with a playlist that will get you and your friends moving thanks to 40 hits from the world’s most popular genres including EDM, pop, Latin, and more. Plus, with a wide variety of minigames and challenges to enjoy; a ton of unique costumes and accessories to unlock and wear; and new online features—including a multiplayer World Party mode, there’s plenty of fuel to ignite the party!

Get up and shake it center stage in this vibrant and colorful rhythm action game with smooth Joy-Con controls that make the game fun for everyone.

Groove to 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular genres, with more arriving as post-launch DLC!

Test your technique in a variety of minigames and challenges.

Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

Hit the dance floor and play online in World Party mode.

Show the world what you’ve got by competing on the online leaderboards.

