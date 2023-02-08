Cities: Skylines – Remastered Launches February 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order have announced Cities: Skylines – Remastered for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game will launch on February 15 for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99. Those who already own Cities: Skylines and its DLC for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the Remastered edition and its DLC up to the Airports DLC for free.

Cities: Skylines – Remastered features a suite of upgrades optimized for current generation consoles, including additional buildable tiles to create larger cities and the ability to place structures freely. This Remastered edition also improves graphical performance to reflect the bigger cities players can create on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Cities: Skylines – Remastered upgrades include:

25 buildable tiles – that’s 16 additional tiles from Cities: Skylines on Xbox One and PlayStation 4!

Cities: Skylines on Xbox One and PlayStation 4! Quick selection tool

UX Improvements, such as precision placements, distance indicator and updated snapping options

New environmental controls panel allowing players to adjust time of day, rain, fog, and environment coloring

Map editor

An overall graphic performance increase

Key Features:

Build the City of Your Dreams – plan road networks, bus lines and parks. Bring on a smog-filled industrial revolution or create a quiet beach town ideal for tourists powered by renewable energy. Bring education, healthcare and safety to your citizens. Build it your way!

– plan road networks, bus lines and parks. Bring on a smog-filled industrial revolution or create a quiet beach town ideal for tourists powered by renewable energy. Bring education, healthcare and safety to your citizens. Build it your way! Multi-Tiered and Challenging Simulation – Playing as the mayor of your city, you’ll be faced with balancing essential requirements such as education, water electricity, police, firefighting, healthcare and much more, along with your city’s economy. Citizens within your city react fluidly, keeping you on your toes with ever-evolving demands.

– Playing as the mayor of your city, you’ll be faced with balancing essential requirements such as education, water electricity, police, firefighting, healthcare and much more, along with your city’s economy. Citizens within your city react fluidly, keeping you on your toes with ever-evolving demands. Extensive Local Traffic Simulation – Managing traffic and the needs of your citizens to work and play will require the use of several interactive transport systems—use careful road planning alongside buses, trains, subways, and much more.

– Managing traffic and the needs of your citizens to work and play will require the use of several interactive transport systems—use careful road planning alongside buses, trains, subways, and much more. Districts and Policies – Be more than just another city hall official! Create a car-free downtown area, assign free public transport to your waterfront, or ban pets in suburbia. Designate parts of your city as a district in order to set policy at the local level, and give different parts of town their own personalities.

– Be more than just another city hall official! Create a car-free downtown area, assign free public transport to your waterfront, or ban pets in suburbia. Designate parts of your city as a district in order to set policy at the local level, and give different parts of town their own personalities. “After Dark” Expansion Included – Watch your city become an entirely different place at night: a day-night cycle will have your citizens seeking out places to unwind after work. Add in new policies and zones to create popular hotspots and provide enough taxis and trains to get to and from the clubs!

In addition to playing on current generation consoles, players who purchase the Remastered edition are able to download the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

