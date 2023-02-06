Horizon Call of the Mountain Goes Gold - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Guerrilla Games and Firesprite have announced the PlayStation VR2 game, Horizon Call of the Mountain, has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"We're thrilled to share some exciting news today: Horizon Call of the Mountain has gone GOLD!" reads a tweet from Guerrilla Games. "Not long to go before you can step into the adventure."

Horizon Call of the Mountain is considered the flagship title for the PlayStation VR2 as both are set to launch later this month on February 22.

We're thrilled to share some exciting news today: Horizon Call of the Mountain has gone GOLD!



Not long to go before you can step into the adventure. #CalloftheMountain pic.twitter.com/8MZ6hZnZQi — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) February 6, 2023

Read details on the game below:

The world of Horizon is spectacular up close. In Call of the Mountain, you’ll be seeing it through the eyes of Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a grave new threat to the Sundom. He is a master at climbing and archery, two skills crucial to survival as you step into his shoes, scaling perilous mountains and taking down mighty machines like the Thunderjaw.

Throughout your journey, you’ll master various tools and weapons and use the world’s many materials to craft additional gear, equipping you for any situation. But you won’t be going it alone. Along the way, you’ll meet Horizon characters new and old, including Aloy herself.

Alongside the game’s main story, Call of the Mountain will also offer an exciting, immersive River Ride experience. Take a seat and enjoy the gorgeous views of the world of Horizon, but look out; some uninvited machines may try to come aboard! The River Ride is the perfect way for a player using the PS VR2 headset to share the magic of PS VR2 with your friends and family as they watch along on a connected display.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles