Everspace 2 Launches for PC on April 6, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S This Summer - News

Developer Rockfish Games announced the fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter, Everspace 2, will leave Early Access and release for PC via Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store on April 6. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this Summer.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game have been cancelled.

The game first released for PC in Early Access via Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store on January 18, 2021. Starting February 20, the Early Access version price will increase from $39.99 to $49.99.

"Everspace 2 has been, by far, our biggest and most ambitious project at Rockfish Games and a true labor of love over the five years it’s been in development, the last two of which in Early Access,” said Rockfish Games CEO Michael Schade.

"With our release date revealed, we can see a light at the end of the tunnel where our amazing community and players all over the world new to the series will get to experience this adventure full of exciting, white-knuckle space combat and beautiful handcrafted deep space and planetside locations to explore. We’ve invested a hefty eight-digits budget into creating the game we’ve always wanted to make, and the team is now hard at work finalizing and polishing all of our launch day content to perfection. Beyond the final chapter of the Everspace 2‘s story, there’s still a lot to see!"

Schade added, "Our vision for Everspace 2 has taken us beyond the limitations of previous generation consoles. Our team has spent a significant amount of time trying to create an experience that would satisfy our fans on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but downscaling Everspace 2 to those platforms does not hit the level of quality that we want to deliver. We’ll be in touch with backers who pledged for copies on console during our Kickstarter to ensure interest is still there for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game and offer refunds in the event they do not have access to those platforms."

