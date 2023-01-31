Final Fantasy VII-Themed DLC Announced for PowerWash Simulator - News

Square Enix and developer FuturLab have announced Final Fantasy VII-Themed DLC called Midgar Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator.

The DLC adds a mission to the game where the player must clean familiar places, enemies, and more. This includes "Seventh Heaven" and "Guard Scorpion."

PowerWash Simulator is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

