Sony: PS5 Stock is Much Improved to Kick Off 2023

PlayStation 5 since it launched in November 2020 has been difficult to find as demand has outstripped supply, however, it appears the shortages are coming to an end.

Sony Interactive Entertainment via PlayStation Blog announced supply for the PlayStation 5 has improved with the start of the new year.

"To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally.

"For players in the U.S., U.K, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, be sure to check direct.playstation.com to purchase a PS5 console, games, and accessories directly from PlayStation. PS5 products are also available at participating retailers globally."

Sony is celebrating the PS5 community by inviting more players to join in with its new spot called "Live from PS5."

"The best games often make us feel as if we are being transported into amazing worlds filled with adventure, riveting action, and memorable moments," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "With PS5 features like high-fidelity 4K visuals, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio and lightning-fast loading, developers are creating game worlds that feel more immersive than ever. This new spot hints at the breadth of extraordinary experiences taking place in the PS5 universe through the style of a live news channel."

