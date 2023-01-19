EA Sports PGA Tour Launches March 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts announced EA Sports PGA Tour will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 24 for $69.99.

A Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $84.99. It includes a copy of the game, three days early access, The Players Championship gear, The Grand Slam gear bundle, Scotty Cameron putter, 1,500 Premium PGA Tour Points, a PGA Tour XP bundle, and the Augusta National Amen Corner gear.

The exclusive home of the Majors, EA Sports PGA Tour features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay powered by ShotLink, and unrivaled access to the world’s most exclusive golf courses. Home of the Majors EA Sports PGA Tour is the exclusive home of the Majors, including the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. Pure Strike Powered by ShotLink Powered by official PGA TOUR ShotLink and TrackMan data, Pure Strike provides unique golf swings with a fluid feel, and realistic outcomes on every golf shot. Pure Strike combines golfer-specific tendencies with unique Course Dynamics and revolutionized Ball Behavior for the premier golf gameplay experience.

Your Career, Your Way As your golf game improves, so does your path to becoming a Major champion. Create and customize a golfer, develop your skill set with new Shot Types, gain deeper course knowledge as you play, and learn to attack every hole like a pro. The World’s Most Exclusive Courses The tee is yours at 30 courses, including some of the world’s most exclusive, designed in stunning quality with Frostbite so you can enjoy more of golf’s finer details than ever before.

