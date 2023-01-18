Elderand Launches February 16 for Switch and PC - News

/ 357 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Graffiti Games and developers Mantra and Sinergia Games announced the me, retro-inspired action platformer, Elderand, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 16 for $19.99.

View the launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Through the darkness and madness, promised glory awaits. Heads will literally roll in this gruesome, retro-inspired action platformer, where only the strong will survive in brutal, skill-based combat against terrifying creatures.

Wield a variety of killing instruments and abilities to test your metal against towering, bone-chilling bosses. Explore a twisted Lovecraftian world shrouded in darkness and madness. RPG elements allow you to customize your battle experience to your liking, from your character’s appearance to skills, stats, and weapons.

Glory and riches await those who can spill the required blood and guts to collect it.

Key Features:

Wield an arsenal of killing devices, including whips, swords, daggers, axes, bows, and more. From a magical staff that shoots bursts of energy to a giant sword, different weapons have different stats and capabilities, so find the ones that you enjoy battling beasts with the most!

Satisfying Metroidvania-style exploration meets terrifying Lovecraftian creatures in this detailed hand-drawn pixel world with glorious gothic aesthetics and handcrafted level design.

RPG elements let you customize your experience to best suit your play style, from your character’s appearance to their skills, stats, and weapons.

Collect loot from exploration and fallen enemies and then use it to upgrade your weapons via crafting.

crafting. Travel to the many corners of this perilous land, such as an inviting village with merchants, a forest, a temple prison, floating islands, a cursed Cathedral, and the hellscape that is Elderand itself.

Cathedral, and the hellscape that is Elderand itself. More than 60 different enemy types and around a dozen bosses for your slaying pleasure.

Collect lost letters and other correspondence from the poor souls who came before you to learn more about the darkness taking hold of this grim land.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles