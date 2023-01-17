Forspoken Demo Updated and PC Requirements and Features Revealed - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions have released the requirements and features for the PC version of the open-world action RPG, Forspoken.

Along with the PC details was also an update for the demo on the PlayStation 5.

"Today, we will be releasing an update to the Forspoken demo," said Creative Producer Raio Mitsuno. "We've been listening to your reactions and feedback on the demo and we wanted to do whatever we could during this time to make the demo as enjoyable of an experience as possible."

The update to the demo adds button mapping functionality, locked-on enemies that move off-screen remain locked-on longer, certain text sizes and fixes have been adjusted, and fixes various technical issues.

Forspoken will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on January 24, 2023

View the PC features trailer below:

Check out the PC features and requirements below::

