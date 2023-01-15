Black Myth: Wukong Arrives in Summer 2024 - News

Developer Game Science in a Chinese new year short film announced the upcoming single-player action-adventure RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, will launch for PC in Summer 2024. There was no mention of the console versions.

View the short film below:

Read details on the game below:

As the Mouse gives way to the Ox, we have a growing talent and force. Here is a little tune for you, gamers dear. May you have a prosperous year!

Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game developed by Game Science Studio. The game is still in development, and the release date has not been determined yet.

