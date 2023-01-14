Limited Boxed Editions of Infinite-Beyond the Mind Available Soon - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with publisher Blowfish Studios and developer Emilie Coyo, announced recently a limited edition boxed version of Coyo's 2020 platformer Infinite-Beyond the Mind. The boxed version, available exclusively on the Strictly Limited Games store, is limited to 3,000 individually numbered copies for Switch and 1,000 for PS4, at a price of 29.99€ / $29.99.

About Infinite-Beyond the Mind:

Raised on battlefields in a world devastated by war, two women who share a bond over their special powers fall under the watchful eye of the tyrannical Beljantaur Kingdom. When one is abducted by Queen Evangelyn and her heavily armed forces, the other must spring into action and rescue her friend from captivity by any means necessary.

Battle as Tanya or Olga through 16 side-scrolling stages rife with enemy troops, platforming challenges, and intense boss fights, overcoming waves of enemy soldiers and environmental challenges while you clear your way across the Beljantaur Kingdom.

Features:

16 Side-Scrolling Stages - Make your way across the Beljantaur Kingdom and explore its beautiful countryside.

Make your way across the Beljantaur Kingdom and explore its beautiful countryside. Cute Chibi-Style Pixel art - Stunning Chibi-Style pixel art with impressively detailed environments.

Stunning Chibi-Style pixel art with impressively detailed environments. Take on a Literal Army! - Take down the Beljantaur Kingdom’s army in a whole host of unique and memorable boss fights.

Take down the Beljantaur Kingdom’s army in a whole host of unique and memorable boss fights. Co-Op Gameplay - Play single player as either Tanya or Olga or play as both characters in local co-op!

Both Switch and PS4 boxed editions will be available for pre-order starting Sunday, January 15 at 8am PDT. Strictly Limited Games expects to ship in spring 2023.

More Articles