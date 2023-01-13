Skull and Bones New Release Date to be Shared 'Very Soon' - News

Ubisoft this week announced has delayed Skull and Bones once again, as well as cancelling three unannounced games. Skull and Bones was stated it will release early in its next fiscal year, which runs from April 2023 to March 2024.

The official Skull and Bones Twitter account has shared an update on the game stating "Additional information regarding our new release date and upcoming test phases will be shard with you all very soon, so be sure to stay tuned and follow the conversation."

The developers added, "Our determination and focus remain the same - offer the best in-game experience possible to our players from day 1. This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests."

