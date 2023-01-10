The Last of Us HBO Series First Reviews Are Here - News

A number of outlets have released their reviews for The Last of Us HBO TV Series, which is set to premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 pm ET / PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK.

Empire gave the show five stars in its review and called it "the best adaptation of a video-game ever made: one that deepens the game’s dystopian lore, while staying true to its emotional core. Like the game, it’s a masterpiece, too."

Variety in its review says "what works about The Last of Us works well enough that one sees the near future in which the show winds up among television’s best. he raw material, including a poignant and thoughtful curiosity about what it might be like to live through catastrophe, is there.

"But for all that the fall was not the fault of humanity in this telling of our demise, I hope, in seasons to come, to see still more of the world beyond our heroes’ relationship. The Last of Us, at its core, argues that the world is worth fighting for; showing us more of it will only strengthen that case."

Entertainment Weekly gave the show a B- in its review. "One episode completely shifts the game's canon, but some scenes get recreated shot-for-shot," reads the Entertainment Weekly review. "hat may work best for newbies, or fans who prefer adaptations barely adapted. It contributes to the feeling of watching someone else's replay."

Digital Spy in its review says the show is "already a contender for best show of the year, this soon into 2023. That's how good it is.

"A huge part of that success comes down to the production itself. The intricate detail in every set feels like it was ripped straight out of the game into real life, from Sarah's teen bedroom to the collapsed skyscrapers that still tower over what's left of humanity."

