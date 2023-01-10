The Last of Us HBO Series First Reviews Are Here - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 925 Views
A number of outlets have released their reviews for The Last of Us HBO TV Series, which is set to premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 pm ET / PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK.
Empire gave the show five stars in its review and called it "the best adaptation of a video-game ever made: one that deepens the game’s dystopian lore, while staying true to its emotional core. Like the game, it’s a masterpiece, too."
Variety in its review says "what works about The Last of Us works well enough that one sees the near future in which the show winds up among television’s best. he raw material, including a poignant and thoughtful curiosity about what it might be like to live through catastrophe, is there.
"But for all that the fall was not the fault of humanity in this telling of our demise, I hope, in seasons to come, to see still more of the world beyond our heroes’ relationship. The Last of Us, at its core, argues that the world is worth fighting for; showing us more of it will only strengthen that case."
Entertainment Weekly gave the show a B- in its review. "One episode completely shifts the game's canon, but some scenes get recreated shot-for-shot," reads the Entertainment Weekly review. "hat may work best for newbies, or fans who prefer adaptations barely adapted. It contributes to the feeling of watching someone else's replay."
Digital Spy in its review says the show is "already a contender for best show of the year, this soon into 2023. That's how good it is.
"A huge part of that success comes down to the production itself. The intricate detail in every set feels like it was ripped straight out of the game into real life, from Sarah's teen bedroom to the collapsed skyscrapers that still tower over what's left of humanity."
It has an 82 on meta after 18 reviews so clearly it's a well-made show. I don't mind when shows make changes as long as it makes sense and works well with the format. I'm really excited and definitely watching the 1st episode!
I consider adaptations as "parallel world" so as long as it is coherent and good I can accept.
But we were told stories told on games are garbage.
They kind of have been up to this point lol. The most notable exceptions being The Witcher and Cyberpunk Edgerunners. It's mainly been mediocre at best over the years. But this show hopefully will change that! Can't wait to watch it!
Nope, not talking about adaptations, because that I do agree have been bad until very recently. I was talking more on people that say all stories in game is bad and inferior to all other formats.
Oooooooh gotcha! I think part of it is because you hear the term "video game adaptation" and many automatically assume it'll be a bad story because of bad storytellers that destroyed the movie adaptation. There's sooooo many fantastic video game stories that deserve to be told.
The Last of Us is going to open a lot of eyes at the possibilities!
Yes, for game adaptation I always hold my expectations very low. I was pleased with Detective Pikachu, UC, Sonic 1 and 2 and are eager for Mario, but if it was 5 years ago I would look with scorn for an adaptation.
I would say The Witcher has already done that. I think it was after The Witcher that a lot of big game titles started getting adaptions. Uncharted, GT, Mass Effect, GOW, TLOU, AC TV show. I know Sony is pushing for this hard which makes sense. You make money off the showmovie and if it does well it drives sales for your games and any future sequels of that game.
I mean for the most part it's true. Not the games fault though. If I had to blame anyone I would blame whoever sold the rights to the studio to make the TVmovie. You dont sell the rights without making it clear in a contract that you have creative control of the story and you restrict them from making to many changes. This is what MS should have done with Halo. Make it clear to Paramount they can make the show but it needs to follow the games story as much as possible. I have no idea why MS would give them rights to make the show and give them creative freedom to just do whatever they want.
Same answer from above =p
Adaptation from movie/series to games is also generally bad and if tie-in it is very bad.